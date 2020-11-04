Left Menu
Development News Edition

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:48 IST
Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Varanasi resident moves UP assembly to unseat Mukhtar Ansari on absenteeism

A plea has been made to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit to disqualify jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a lawmaker on grounds of his being absent from the House proceedings without its permission since its constitution ...

Boy abducted from Chandrapur, found abandoned in Nagpur

An eight-year-old boy was kidnapped from Ghugus town in Chandrapur district by an unidentified person who abandoned him hours later in Nagpur, fearing arrest, police said on Wednesday. The boy was playing near a temple in the town when he w...

10-bed hospital for NDRF by CSIR scientists launched in Chennai

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday inaugurated a 10-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital and isolation centre at the 4th Battalion Centre of the National Disaster Relief Force NDRF in Chennai. The new facility is designed as a makeshift h...

Republican incumbent Senator Collins claims victory in Maine

Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins claimed victory in her U.S. Senate re-election contest on Wednesday, saying her Democratic challenger has called to concede the race.This is an affirmation of the work that Im doing in Washington, Colli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020