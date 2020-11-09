Moto G Stylus 2021 edition tipped to pack Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48MP quad camera

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch a new Moto G Stylus in 2021 and key specifications of the upcoming device, codenamed Minsk, have been revealed by popular tipster Evan Blass.

While the original Moto G Stylus 2020 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, the Moto G Stylus 2021 edition is said to boast a bigger 6.81-inch display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the Moto G Stylus 2021 edition will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Just like its predecessor, it will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and will run on Android 10 OS.

On the camera front, the Moto G Stylus 2021 is said to come with a quad-camera system at the back that includes a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The left-aligned punch-hole will house a 16MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the upcoming device will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader as opposed to its predecessor which is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The tipster noted that the Moto G Stylus 2021 will not support NFC.

As of this reporting, it's unclear whether the phone's key feature i.e. the built-in stylus will get any major update or not. The integrated stylus helps edit photos, jot notes, sketch artwork, copy and paste text and mark up screenshots, among other things.