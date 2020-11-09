Left Menu
Moto G Stylus 2021 edition tipped to pack Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48MP quad camera

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:37 IST
Moto G Stylus 2020.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch a new Moto G Stylus in 2021 and key specifications of the upcoming device, codenamed Minsk, have been revealed by popular tipster Evan Blass.

While the original Moto G Stylus 2020 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, the Moto G Stylus 2021 edition is said to boast a bigger 6.81-inch display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the Moto G Stylus 2021 edition will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Just like its predecessor, it will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and will run on Android 10 OS.

On the camera front, the Moto G Stylus 2021 is said to come with a quad-camera system at the back that includes a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The left-aligned punch-hole will house a 16MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the upcoming device will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader as opposed to its predecessor which is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The tipster noted that the Moto G Stylus 2021 will not support NFC.

As of this reporting, it's unclear whether the phone's key feature i.e. the built-in stylus will get any major update or not. The integrated stylus helps edit photos, jot notes, sketch artwork, copy and paste text and mark up screenshots, among other things.

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

