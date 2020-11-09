Trailblazers clinch Women's T20 Challenge title after beating Supernovas by 16 runs in final in Sharjah.

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Adds Biden comments, Trump fires defense secretary By Simon Lewis and Steve HollandWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer Incs progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday but warned Americans t...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged authorities on Monday to look into a report accusing a top aide of financial impropriety, while calling it part of a media campaign aimed at bringing his administration into disrepute. New...
News of an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus is fueling bets that a global economic recovery will buoy wide swaths of the market that have struggled under nearly nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer Inc said on Monday ...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday and discussed issues such as the coronavirus, climate change and the case of two Canadians detained in China.Weve worked with each other before...