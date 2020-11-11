EndSARS protests: Businesses suffered over N5 trillion losses, says NECA

EndSARS protests in Nigeria caused N5 trillion loss to organized businesses in the country, Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) has said, according to a report by The Street Journal.

Lagos State Government alone has estimated losses at N1 trillion while Plateau State Government estimated the losses at over N700 billion, the association said.

The massive losses come as Nigeria already is already struggling due to the corresponding economic consequences on COVID-19 and a collapse in oil prices. Taiwo Adeniyi, President of NECA, said, "The GDP was projected to grow at 2.93 percent in 2020; however, this was reversed to -4.3 percent by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, and its rapid twist into a global pandemic in Q1 2020, which has had corresponding economic consequences."

He also emphasized the impact of this economic hit on Nigerians saying, "according to the World Bank, the COVID-19 shock alone is projected to push about five million more Nigerians into poverty in 2020. While before the pandemic, the number of poor Nigerians was expected to increase by about 2 million largely due to population growth, the number is now projected to increase by 7 million – with a poverty rate projected to rise from 40.1 percent in 2019 to 42.5 percent in 2020."

Adeniyi reiterated that the losses suffered by businesses due to destruction and vandalization during protests will compromise their ability to meet their obligations to their creditors, vendors, employees, and regulators amongst many others. This would, in turn, hinder initiatives meant to reduce unemployment and attract foreign investment into Nigerian businesses.

He also called on the Federal Government to announce measures to support businesses affected by the EndSARS protests.