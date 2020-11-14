I can't stay away from my own on Diwali, that's why I'm here with you: PM tells soldiers.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
President-elect Joe Biden has wrested Georgia and President Donald Trump has retained North Carolina, major US media outlets have projected, bringing the closely-fought and bitter 2020 presidential race to a close. Trump, who has not yet co...
Actor Saif Ali Khan says unlike films, the digital streaming platforms provide artistes with an egalitarian environment where everyone is treated as an equal. Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium ...
Indian cricket board BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for Indias four-test series in Australia beginning next month. Saha, considered technica...
Kenyas former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi said he accepted the Athletics Integrity Units AIU decision to hand him a two-year ban for anti-doping violations but insisted that he was a clean athlete, according to a statement s...