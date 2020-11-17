Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

As countries work to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, they also have the chance to “get it right” on climate change, the UN Secretary-General told a virtual gathering of influential leaders on Monday.

UN News | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:54 IST
Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality
Mr Guterres reported that recently, the European Union, Japan, the Republic of Korea, along with more than 110 other countries, announced their pledges for achieving the carbon neutrality goal, which China also plans to reach before 2060. Image Credit: Pxhere

António Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as "a global town hall" that brings together government, business, technology and academia.

"2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality," he said. "Every country, city, financial institution and company should adopt plans for transitioning to net zero emissions by 2050."

A clear signal

Mr Guterres reported that recently, the European Union, Japan, the Republic of Korea, along with more than 110 other countries, announced their pledges for achieving the carbon neutrality goal, which China also plans to reach before 2060.

"By early 2021, countries representing more than 65 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions and more than 70 per cent of the world economy are very likely to have made ambitious commitments to carbon neutrality," he said.

"The signal this sends to markets, institutional investors and decision-makers are clear. Carbon should be given a price. The time of fossil fuel subsidies is over. We must phase out coal. We must shift the tax burden from income to carbon, from taxpayers to polluters."

He added that financial reporting on exposure to climate risks should be made mandatory, while authorities must integrate the carbon neutrality goal into economic and fiscal policies in order to truly transform the industry, agriculture, transportation and the energy sector.

Support for developing countries

The Secretary-General highlighted the value of the partnership between the United Nations and the business and private sector, including through initiatives such as the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance and the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance.

However, he stressed that such coalitions "cannot be global without developing countries, which will need significant support."

Mr Guterres also acknowledged that the shift to carbon neutrality will not be easy.

"We need a just transition, with training and assistance for those who will lose jobs or be affected in other ways", he said.

Financing for adaptation

Furthermore, even as countries work to mitigate emissions in the future, they must address current impacts, he continued.

Mr Guterres cited a recent report which revealed that only one-fifth of climate finance goes to adaptation. Furthermore, only 14 per cent of recent financing went to the world's least developed countries, and only two per cent to small island developing states.

"This is not only insufficient; it is dangerous. Adaptation should not be the forgotten component of climate action", he stated.

"And finally let's be smart: this will require financing, private and public – but these are investments in a safer, more prosperous and sustainable future."

Learning from the pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic deepens, the Secretary-General also touched on the UN's ongoing efforts to save lives, control virus spread and ease the fallout.

Additionally, the UN also is advocating what he called "a massive rescue package" for the most vulnerable people and countries, in addition to pressing for a global ceasefire, among other actions.

"We are all rightly focused on responding to the pandemic. But as we strive to overcome one crisis, we have an opening to address another," said Mr Guterres.

"The pandemic has shown that we can think big and act big in the face of an emergency. We have crucial decisions to make in the weeks and months ahead. Let's get it right."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheer; Belgian racing pigeon flies past record in auction and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheerAt the lowest point on earth, in the middle of a giant salt lake where animals and plants have no chance of surviving, a jolly man d...

Sports News Roundup: Ravens shut out fans citing rising COVID numbers; Harden declines record extension, wants trade to Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surgeInternational Olympic Committee IOC chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held...

Alleged CAD renders of OnePlus 9 reveal its design; OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked

OnePlus is expected to unveil its next flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 series, in early 2021. The series comprising the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to be launched in March 2021.Months ahead of the official unveiling, the CAD rend...

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

SpaceXs newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated fligh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020