Left Menu
Development News Edition

Persons living with disabilities ‘have very special abilities’, UN deputy chief tells young Ghanaians

During her visit to Ghana on Monday, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed met with young people living with HIV and disabilities in the capital, Accra.

UN News | Updated: 18-11-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 03:31 IST
Persons living with disabilities ‘have very special abilities’, UN deputy chief tells young Ghanaians
The deputy UN chief also met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss pandemic recovery, sustaining peace and investing in African youth. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Chatting with them at the James Town Café, she was inspired by their thoughts and experiences and delighted to see how they inspire hope in each other, despite the challenges they face: "When you are alone, look left and look right, and see that the community is there for you", she said.

She encouraged them to strive to reach their fullest potential, noting that "persons living with disabilities have very special abilities".

Recovering from COVID

The deputy UN chief also met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss pandemic recovery, sustaining peace and investing in African youth.

She commended Ghana for its consistent role in ensuring the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), despite COVID-19 disruptions, and presented a document outlining the UN's formal commitment to stand with the Government and other partners in support of the West African nation's pandemic recovery efforts.

The document also pledges support to the country's endeavours towards reaching the 17 SDGs by 2030, and in achieving its goal of becoming more resilient and self-reliant.

As the pandemic has taken a toll on Ghana's health, economy, education, and agricultural sector, the UN Framework for immediate socio-economic response call for protecting jobs, businesses and livelihoods and sets in motion a safe path for a more sustainable, gender-equal and carbon-neutral future.

Free and fair election

On 7 December, Ghanaians will go to the polls in their eighth general election since 1993 – an achievement that has earned the country kudos for its democratic strength and institutions.

Ms Mohammed underscored the importance of free, fair and credible elections administered by strong, confident and reliable electoral institutions.

During her visit, she met with the leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC) to discuss how the UN can continue supporting the electoral process for the sustenance of peace in the country and, by extension, in West Africa and the continent overall.

She applauded the EC leadership for enabling an environment conducive to a free and fair election and also shared the concept of youth-manned situation rooms that would task young Ghanaians with disseminating accurate and reliable information over the election period, while also defusing concerns surrounding social media.

During a meeting with the National Peace Council, she said that "the enthusiasm and expectations of stakeholders and the people of Ghana are very high and [their] voice in keeping the people calm is critical to ensuring peaceful elections".

At a press briefing at the end of her visit, the deputy UN chief acknowledged the country's relative stability, which she said provided a good platform for attracting more investment to aid development and sustainable growth.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

National Australia Bank closing all branches, attached offices over 'security threat'

National Australia Bank said on Wednesday it was temporarily closing all its branches and attached offices due to a physical security threat, but did not give further details.Australias second-biggest lender said it was working with police ...

India's tally of coronavirus infections exceeds 8.9 million

India recorded 38,617 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 8.9 million, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The south Asian nations infections are the second highest in the world after the United States, but they have slowe...

GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi; passenger dies due to cardiac arrest

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane made an emergency landing at Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died, according to an airline official. The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airpor...

Israel says air strikes in Syria hit Syrian, Iranian military targets

Israel launched air strikes against Syrian and Iranian targets in southern Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.The Syrian state news agency reported that three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020