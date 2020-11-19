Climate crisis: ‘Nowhere near the finish line’ – UN chief

Secretary-General António Guterres applauded the bloc's climate action in a virtual address to the European Council on Foreign Relations while emphasizing that "we are still nowhere near the finish line... and still running behind in the race against time".

Encouraging responses

The UN chief began on an upbeat note, informing that by early 2021, States responsible for more than 65 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions and more than 70 per cent of the world economy, will have made "ambitious commitments to carbon neutrality".

"The European Union, Japan and the Republic of Korea have pledged carbon neutrality by 2050, along with more than 110 other countries", he elaborated. "China says it will do so before 2060".

Heightened climate action needed

However, the world's top diplomat stressed the need for "every country, city, financial institution and company" to adopt plans for transitioning to net zero emissions by 2050.

And he called for them to be ready before November 2021, when the next UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is scheduled to be held in Scotland, and highlighted the importance of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) required under the 2015 Paris Agreement and long-term strategies towards carbon neutrality.

He maintained that the G20 wealthiest nations, which are responsible for more than 80 per cent of climate pollution, must show the way and recognized the EU as leading on net-zero emissions within the group.

"I urge you to continue to lead with concrete and ambitious near-term commitments", said the UN chief, advocating for EU members NDCs to reflect at least a 55 per cent emission reduction by 2030.

He said that the Climate Ambition Summit, which the UN is co-hosting with the United Kingdom and France on the five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement next month, represents "a clear opportunity" for the EU to present its more ambitious climate plan.

"Enhanced ambition from the G20 also means aligning economic plans and COVID-19 recovery measures with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)", he added. "It is essential that the European Union accelerates its transition toward clean energy".

Setting 'a powerful example'

Noting that "the EU has been building solidarity with the most vulnerable countries around the world", Mr Guterres pointed out that the bloc's proposals to speed up how it confronts inequality and protects those affected by the transition "can set a powerful example".

"The European Union has a crucial role in ensuring that developing countries in need have the necessary support to recover sustainably from COVID-19 and to enhance their own climate ambition – through assistance for mitigation, adaptation and resilience", the Secretary-General spelled out.

To this end, he asked the EU and other donor countries to deliver $100 billion in climate finance to developing countries annually.

Heading towards the Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December and COP26 next year, the UN chief signalled that "the world will once again be looking to the European Union for climate leadership".

"I urge the European Union to seize these opportunities – and answer this call – for people everywhere, for prosperity and for the planet we all share and depend on".

