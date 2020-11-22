Chiefs of Congress state, district and block units should be elected: Ghulam Nabi Azad to PTI.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
The West Delhi district authorities Sunday ordered two evening markets in Nangloi to be shut for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including on social distancing and face mask, officials said. The District Disaster Management Au...
Major General retd R N Chibber, who had participated in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, passed away at his residence here, a defence spokesman said on Sunday. He was 86.Born on September 23, 1934, Gen. Chibber was commissioned into the Army o...
The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will be a scaled-down version of the usual traditions that will not endanger Americans health amid the coronavirus pandemic, a top aide said on Sunday. I think its going to definitely have to be...
The UKs treasury chief batted away speculation Sunday that he is about to turn off the spending that has buoyed the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying now is not the time to worry about the governments record peacetime borrowing. ...