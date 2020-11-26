Bengal's COVID-19 toll rises to 8,224 with 52 more fatalities; 3,507 fresh cases take tally to 4,70,498: Health department.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results from its late-stage study.Inst...
French authorities are investigating allegations that a Black music producer was physically attacked and racially abused during a police check in Paris after CCTV footage of the beating was released. The incident was captured on closed circ...
Americans on Thursday celebrated a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to connecting on video or mourning the loss of a loved one to t...
The European Parliament accused Polands nationalist government on Thursday of improperly influencing a court that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and said that showed that the rule of law had collapsed in Poland.The head of the court ...