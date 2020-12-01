"The processes are painfully bureaucratic", says KAM on multiple levies in Kenya

Staggered by COVID-19 the business in Kenya is reeling due to multiple levies and taxes applied by national and county governments, said Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), according to a report by The Star.

The charges reportedly include transportation of agricultural production to factories majorly in Nairobi and supplying the manufactured good across the country further paying for inter-county movements.

Citing the Nairobi City County, the manufacturers' lobby group claimed that Nairobi is among the hard-hit business continues in 2020.

They alleged that the bill is an approach to reach the revenue target for the financial year ending in 2021. As per reports, it implies levies on offloading fee, charges on transporting construction materials varying on weight, and business premises.

"The new proposals are set to cause additional strain to an already grim situation in the aftermath of the pandemic", said Phyllis Wakiaga, chief executive of KAM.

She further added that the taxes have hit the supply chain in Nairobi by charging for every originating or passing consignment. As she quoted, "people are paying county fees from the source, right up to when it reaches the factory. This, coupled with the high cost of production, that is, high cost of inputs, traditional growing techniques, broker fees, and high transport costs are making products more expensive".

Kenya Association of Manufacturers noted that these taxes have forced the farmers to increase the price of their products, without adding any value making it a less competitive product in the market.

Wakiaga said that the market was already staggering due to COVID-19 has been aggravated by levies as the market is facing a shortage of money flow.

"Imposing additional costs on them might force them to completely shut down and go out of business, leading to loss of jobs, and sources of revenue for government," she added.

The association said on Monday that proper implementation of the initiative will ensure the assurance of business in Kenya.

"The cost of obtaining each and every one of them remains high and the processes are painfully bureaucratic, which hinders them from expanding," she said.