Left Menu
Development News Edition

"The processes are painfully bureaucratic", says KAM on multiple levies in Kenya

“The new proposals are set to cause additional strain to an already grim situation in the aftermath of the pandemic".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:04 IST
"The processes are painfully bureaucratic", says KAM on multiple levies in Kenya
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PhyllisWakiaga)

Staggered by COVID-19 the business in Kenya is reeling due to multiple levies and taxes applied by national and county governments, said Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), according to a report by The Star.

The charges reportedly include transportation of agricultural production to factories majorly in Nairobi and supplying the manufactured good across the country further paying for inter-county movements.

Citing the Nairobi City County, the manufacturers' lobby group claimed that Nairobi is among the hard-hit business continues in 2020.

They alleged that the bill is an approach to reach the revenue target for the financial year ending in 2021. As per reports, it implies levies on offloading fee, charges on transporting construction materials varying on weight, and business premises.

"The new proposals are set to cause additional strain to an already grim situation in the aftermath of the pandemic", said Phyllis Wakiaga, chief executive of KAM.

She further added that the taxes have hit the supply chain in Nairobi by charging for every originating or passing consignment. As she quoted, "people are paying county fees from the source, right up to when it reaches the factory. This, coupled with the high cost of production, that is, high cost of inputs, traditional growing techniques, broker fees, and high transport costs are making products more expensive".

Kenya Association of Manufacturers noted that these taxes have forced the farmers to increase the price of their products, without adding any value making it a less competitive product in the market.

Wakiaga said that the market was already staggering due to COVID-19 has been aggravated by levies as the market is facing a shortage of money flow.

"Imposing additional costs on them might force them to completely shut down and go out of business, leading to loss of jobs, and sources of revenue for government," she added.

The association said on Monday that proper implementation of the initiative will ensure the assurance of business in Kenya.

"The cost of obtaining each and every one of them remains high and the processes are painfully bureaucratic, which hinders them from expanding," she said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases

Facebook Incs independent Oversight Board announced on Tuesday the first six cases where it could overrule the social media companys decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms.The board, which Facebook created in respo...

Sputnik V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials

Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia arrived in India on Tuesday for clinical trials. Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Dr Reddys Laboratories today initiated the clinical trials of the vaccine, the Indian phar...

OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook

The OPEC oil producers cartel was to push ahead with a new round of discussions on Tuesday about how much oil to pump next year as countries wrestled over whether to extend production cuts to support prices depressed by the pandemic. Member...

Statements made in wake of vigilance inspection at KSFE

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the vigilance search at various offices of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises KSFE, the CPIM on Tuesday said certain statements made in the wake of the investigation, were misinterpr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020