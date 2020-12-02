Left Menu
Telling stories like Boko Haram, The Milkmaid is Nigeria's entry for Oscar 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:24 IST
Telling stories like Boko Haram, The Milkmaid is Nigeria's entry for Oscar 2021
Representative image Image Credit: The Milkmaid Trailer

After bagging nominations for five titles Milkmaid has been selected as Nigeria's official entry for Oscar 2021, as announced by the organizers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) on social media earlier on Monday.

Before making its official submission for 93rd Academy Awards in International Feature Film, it reportedly bagged nominations for the following categories; Best Film in an African Language, Best Film, Achievement in Cinematography, and Achievement in Makeup.

Written and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, The Milkmaid is a Hausa language-based nail-biter on insurgency as well a story with a continental outlook. It narrates the story of a milkmaid Aisha belonging to the Fulani community, one of the largest ethnic groups in Sahel and West Africa. The story is a quest to locate her missing sister Zainab while confronting extremists in the community and efforts to recapture the complications for women and children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Milkmaid tells the stories of abducted Chibok girls, the denied rights to education, and abandonment since no one is fighting for their rights.

The movie is directed for a continental narration, like the languages, Hausa, Fulfude, and Arabic uttered in the film could be transported to any other African country. It is shot in different locations, including Taraba State, North-East Nigeria, starring Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Jammal, Gambo Usman Kona, and Anthonieta Kalunta among others

