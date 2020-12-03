Govt also ready to make a provision for registration of traders operating outside APMC mandis under new laws: Agri Minister.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...
Three differently abled individuals from an NGO on Thursday distributed face masks made by them among people here for free to spread awareness about COVID-19. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bansi Lal Meghwal, Rajendr...
Amidst rumblings of discontentment within the party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a virtual meeting of state and district level leaders of the ruling TMC on Friday to assess its preparedness for the approaching stat...
A 22-year-old woman has accused a man of raping her when she was alone at her home in a village in Rajasthans Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. Based on her complaint, a rape case was lodged against the man late Thursday evening,...