Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Agricultural workers gather whilst blocking the Panamericana Sur highway during a protest over a long-standing but controversial agrarian law, in Villacuri, Peru December 2, 2020. ...
Arecibo Observatorys telescope collapses, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico....
Lauren Caballero, candidate for Avanzada Progresista party talk with inhabitants of the low-income neighborhood of Marapa in La Guaira, Venezuela November 28, 2020. ...
Gas cans are seen placed at a sports field at the low-income neighborhood of Filas de Mariche in Caracas, Venezuela December 1, 2020. Picture taken December 1, 2020. ...