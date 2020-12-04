Maharashtra reports 5,229 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 18,42,587; death toll reaches 47,599 with 127 fatalities: health official.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Switzerland allowed ski resorts to stay open for domestic tourism as the government on Friday announced some stricter measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.Ski areas will need local authority approval to operate after Dec....
Karnataka reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834. The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery.Bengaluru Urban toppe...
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Friday issued summons to the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Nayagarh to appear personally before the commission in connection with the alleged kidnapping a...
Indias government is considering rolling back some parts of its agricultural reforms after they triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years, officials said on Friday.Tens of thousands of farmers were out on the streets around Delhi a...