Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuddling in COVID: 'Hug bubble' lets seniors feel the magic of touch

Now the 97-year-old has been able to feel their touch, thanks to an inflatable tunnel and two plastic sleeves. The "hug bubble" allows care home residents, isolated from the outside world to protect them the virus, to hold hands and embrace visiting relatives, because at all times they are separated by a hermetically-sealed plastic film.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 15:30 IST
Cuddling in COVID: 'Hug bubble' lets seniors feel the magic of touch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, French care home resident Colette Dupas's contact with her daughters has been limited to talking via video call, or through a window. Now the 97-year-old has been able to feel their touch, thanks to an inflatable tunnel and two plastic sleeves.

The "hug bubble" allows care home residents, isolated from the outside world to protect them the virus, to hold hands and embrace visiting relatives, because at all times they are separated by a hermetically-sealed plastic film. Dupas ran a bakery in Boussois, 6 km (3 miles) from the nursing home, until her retirement. Her family still run the business.

When meeting her daughters on Friday, Dupas entered through one end of the tunnel. She stood in front of the plastic sheet and put her arms through two plastic sleeves stitched into the film at shoulder height. Her daughters, Marie-Paule Dronsart and Marie-Joseph Marchant, approached from the other side. Each of them put one arm through a sleeve. They patted their mother's shoulders and stroked her white hair.

Before leaving, they took turns to kiss their mother on the cheek through the plastic. "It has brought comfort," said Stephanie Loiseau, a nursing assistant at the care home in Jeumont, near the border with Belgium.

Before the bubble was installed at the home, she added, "residents would see their relatives through a window or through a camera and they were really missing having real contact". Once Dupas and her daughters left the bubble, a care home worker disinfected the plastic, ready for the next encounter: Fabienne Dewille meeting her mother, Raymonde Loire.

Dewille used the plastic sleeves to grip her mother's hands. "It feels good to be able to meet like this, doesn't it?" she said to her mother.

Also Read: French judges postpone Sarkozy trial over health of one of defendants

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor brothers from Haryana set up free medical camp at Singhu border

Two brothers who are doctors and belong to a farming family of Haryanas Sirsa district are providing free medical care to the agitating farmers who are up in arms against the Centres three farm laws. A medical camp has been set up at the Si...

Former sportspersons from Punjab to return awards in support of farmers' agitation on Sunday

Several former sportspersons from Punjab including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees left for Delhi on Saturday to return their awards in support of the farmers protest against the Centres three agriculture reform laws. They will join the farm...

MP schools for Classes 1 to 8 to remain shut till March 31: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain shut till March 31 next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that no test would be conducted for the stu...

A new office complex for all MPs of both houses will be built at existing Shram Shakti Bhawan: Om Birla.

A new office complex for all MPs of both houses will be built at existing Shram Shakti Bhawan Om Birla....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020