Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 4,03,248, while 91,00,792 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Jharkhands COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,186 with 196 fresh cases, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 979, a health department official said on Sunday. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new infections at 80, fo...
At least 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said. The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai buil...
Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 91 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India, media sayPfizer Inc has applied for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, media said on Sunday, ...