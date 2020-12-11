Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases, tally goes up to 2,25,304, death of 13 patients takes toll to 4,148: Health department.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:34 IST
Gujarat reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases, tally goes up to 2,25,304, death of 13 patients takes toll to 4,148: Health department.
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Gujarat reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases, tally goes up to 2,25,304, death of 13 patients takes toll to 4,148: Health department.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K tourism dept marks International Mountain Day to boost adventure tourism

To boost adventure tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department celebrated International Mountain Day at the conference hall of the TRC Sport Climbing at Artificial Rock in Nowgam village on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Indo-Tibetan Border...

S&P downgrades Sri Lanka on debt servicing risks

Rating agency S P slashed Sri Lankas credit rating to CCCC on Friday on concerns that risks to the countrys debt-servicing capacity have risen as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly narrowed the governments fiscal space. S Ps ...

Bottas leads in 2nd practice for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the second practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver was .2 seconds ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton and .77 seconds clear of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.Th...

23 COVID deaths in Haryana, infection tally surpasses 2.5 lakh

Haryana recorded 23 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the toll to 2,699, while the infection count mounted to 2,50,394 on Friday with the detection of 1,065 fresh cases, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included four each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020