Single-day rise of 23,067 new COVID-19 cases, 336 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 1,01,46,845, death toll to 1,47,092: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 10:23 IST
Single-day rise of 23,067 new COVID-19 cases, 336 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 1,01,46,845, death toll to 1,47,092: Govt. Image Credit: ANI

President, Vice-Prez, PM pay rich tribute to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid rich tribute to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. President ...

COVID-19: Recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1...

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...

Single-day rise of 23,067 new COVID-19 cases, 336 fatalities pushes Indias virus caseload to 1,01,46,845, death toll to 1,47,092 Govt....
