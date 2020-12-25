Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young Champions of the Earth: mapping clean water in China

A mobile app which tells the inhabitants of rural China if their water is safe to drink, has won a young woman from Beijing a top UN environmental award.

UN News | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 10:44 IST
Young Champions of the Earth: mapping clean water in China
Xiaoyuan Ren has developed MyH2O, a data platform that provides information about the quality of groundwater in villages across the country, so residents know where to find clean water to stay healthy. Image Credit: Pixabay

Xiaoyuan Ren has been recognized as a United Nations Environment Programme's Young Champion of the Earth for 2020., by UNEP

Xiaoyuan Ren has developed MyH2O, a data platform that provides information about the quality of groundwater in villages across the country, so residents know where to find clean water to stay healthy.

Her research suggests that around 40 per cent of those people had concerns about their drinking water but no ability to test it.

An army of volunteers travelled to around a thousand villages in 26 Chinese provinces to test water quality and then log the results in the app. MyH2O also suggests ways to purify contaminated drinking water.

Xiaoyuan Ren is one of seven innovators recognized as United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Young Champions of the Earth for 2020.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol taken in for police questioning - ally

Russian police raided the home of opposition activist Lyubov Sobol early on Friday and then took her in for questioning, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters said.Navalnys supporters said they thought the police action was a res...

Noted scholar and ex-MP Jamal Khwaja dead

Noted scholar Jamal Khwaja, one of the last surviving members of the 2nd Lok Sabha, passed away at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness, according to his family. Khwaja died on Thursday and his last rites were performed the same night.He...

Those who are on dharna are farmers, born to farmers' families; we have lot of respect for them: Union Minister Rajnath Singh at rally.

Those who are on dharna are farmers, born to farmers families we have lot of respect for them Union Minister Rajnath Singh at rally....

Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch

The movement of trains on the Thane-Vashi Trans-Harbour suburban railway line was disrupted on Friday morning after a locals pantograph got entangled with the overhead wire at a Navi Mumbai station, an official said. The pantograph of the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020