Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘An unwanted prison sentence’ for seafarers stuck at home and stranded at sea

Hundreds of thousands of seafarers have been on board for many months longer than planned, stranded at sea due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Six months after the problem was first revealed, many of them are still struggling to cope with the ongoing uncertainty.

UN News | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:09 IST
‘An unwanted prison sentence’ for seafarers stuck at home and stranded at sea
Mr Forster is now back in England, reunited with his children, but his experience has made him think twice about his choice of career. Image Credit: ANI

Throughout the year, the maritime transport industry has managed to stay afloat, allowing food, medicine and other essential goods to be transported across the world, to stock the shelves even during the strictest lockdowns.

However, many seafarers were forced to stay at sea for several months longer than planned, sometimes for over a year: as 2020 comes to a close, the UN maritime agency (IMO), estimates that some 400,000 seafarers, from all over the world, are still on their ships, even though their contracts have ended, unable to be repatriated. Another 400,000 are thought to be stuck at home due to the restrictions, unable to join ships and provide for their families.

'We didn't sign up for this'

IMO/Matt Forster Chief Engineer, Matt Forster, was unable to travel home once his contract had ended due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. because

The mental health of seafarers has been sorely tested, as Matt Forster, an English Chief Engineer, based mainly on an oil tanker in the Middle East and Asia, told UN News in July. His contract was well overdue at the time, and he was having difficulty coping with the separation from his two small children.

"I've done long contracts before, but this is different", he said. "It has a psychological effect, as there is no end in sight. It affects family life a lot more. My children are always asking me when I am coming home. It's difficult to explain to them".

Mr Forster is now back in England, reunited with his children, but his experience has made him think twice about his choice of career. "We wanted to go to work, do our bit, and then come home. We didn't sign up for what felt like an unwanted prison sentence", he says.

"I don't want to go back if I am going to get stuck again for another six months. And it's not just me: a lot of other seafarers around the world feel the same way. It's going to cause people to leave the industry."

We have rights as human beings

IMO The IMO has called on governments to designate seafarers as essential workers.

The plight of seafarers this year has been described by IMO as an infringement of human rights. Speaking on Human Rights Day, in December, the head of the agency, Kitack Lim, paid tribute to maritime "frontline workers", and invited countries to ensure that their rights to safe and decent work conditions are recognized, respected and protected.

Hedi Marzougui, an American captain, echoed Mr Lim's calls and expressed his concerns about the mental health strain exerted on crews by the extended period on board.

"The longer you stay out there, the more fatigued you get physically. The hours, weeks and months start to add up, you get very tired, and you are not as sharp," he said, adding that exhaustion can lead to accidents.

"We also have rights as human beings, we have families of our own. We have a life to get back to", added Captain Marzougui. "We're not robots, we shouldn't be seen as second-class citizens".

Supporting essential workers

For several months, IMO has been pushing for all governments to classify seafarers and other marine personnel as "essential workers" and, by December, around 45 countries had done so, which will make it easier for safe crew changeovers to take place, but this still leaves workers from many countries lacking the same protection.

During the pandemic the agency's Seafarer Crisis Action Team (SCAT) has helped thousands of distressed seafarers in desperate conditions, defending their rights to decent working conditions, access to shore-based medical care and repatriation.

The UN General Assembly has also called on the UN Member States to designate seafarers and other marine personnel as key workers, in a resolution adopted on 1 December.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021