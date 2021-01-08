Rupee settles higher by 7 paise at 73.24 (provisional) against US dollar.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Former Minister V Sunita Laxma Reddy on Friday took over as the chairperson of the Telangana state Womens Commission.State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K TRama Rao, who was present on the occasion, said the state government unde...
Dozens of campaign staff working for Bobi Wine, Ugandas leading opposition candidate in next weeks presidential election, are being held in a military barracks after authorities defied court orders to release them, Wines lawyer said on Frid...
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village under Tilhar Police Station area here, police said on Friday.The victim was lured and taken to an agricultural field on Thursday evening and allegedly raped, SP rural Nipun Aggarwal said....
Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in jail by a Pakistani court in terror financing case....