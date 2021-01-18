Two bogies of Shaheed Express, on its way to Jainagar from Amritsar, derail near Lucknow on Monday, no casualty: Railway official.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:31 IST
