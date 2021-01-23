We'll start recruitment process of 50,000 CAPF personnel; in five years there will be hiring against every departure from CAPF so that every jawan can stay 100 days at home in a year: Amit Shah.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:04 IST
We'll start the recruitment process of 50,000 CAPF personnel; in five years there will be hiring against every departure from CAPF so that every jawan can stay 100 days at home in a year: Amit Shah.
