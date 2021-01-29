Left Menu

Aero India 2021: HAL to showcase indigenously made aircraft

The 13th edition of Aero India- 2021 will feature Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) indigenously developed platforms in Yelahanka, Karnataka, HAL in an official statement on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:44 IST
Aero India 2021: HAL to showcase indigenously made aircraft
Light Utility Helicopter, an HAL production. Image Credit: ANI

The 13th edition of Aero India- 2021 will feature Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) indigenously developed platforms in Yelahanka, Karnataka, HAL in an official statement on Friday. "A unique flying display of HAL's indigenous platforms (both fixed and rotary wing) aptly titled 'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' will be part of the flying display during the 13th edition of Aero India-2021 scheduled from February 3, 2021, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka. HAL will showcase its prowess in defense and aerospace centered on the theme 'Conceive. Indigenise. Collaborate' at the world's first hybrid exhibition," the statement said.

"The 'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' consisting of HAL products such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132, and Civil Do-228 will fly in a special formation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment. HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will be available for customer demonstration flights. Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will also take part in the flying display. The static display will include Do 228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40, LUH and ALH Mk III," the state-owned planemaker said in a statement. HAL's major attraction at HALL-E will be the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) simulator. The simulator will have TEJAS-MAX cockpit as the mother-ship platform with the embedded air teaming intelligence concepts to demonstrate the fully integrated as well as autonomous wingman platforms and swarming of drones to engage in the mission. Immersive mission visualization will be projected over a wider screen apart from the command and display at TEJAS-MAX cockpit, HAL said.

The outdoor display adjacent to the HAL stall will feature Rotary wing products namely LCH, ALH Mk IV Rudra and ALH Civil variant. HAL''s indoor pavilion will be spread over an area of around 1,126 sqm in Hall-E and will showcase indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms, technologies covering power plants and future generation combat-capable airborne solutions. With the central theme of the India Pavilion being Rotary wing capabilities in India, HAL''s Rotary platform LUH will be the centerpiece of the display with scaled models of IMRH, ALH, LUH, LCH and the Indian helicopter manufacturing ecosystem or supply chain partners around it, it was stated in the statement. Product launches, handing over ceremonies and major announcements on key activities will be part of the aero-show schedule, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

I appeal to govt to restore internet services at all agitation sites, else we will protest this as well: Darshan Pal.

I appeal to govt to restore internet services at all agitation sites, else we will protest this as well Darshan Pal....

Maharashtra records 168 more bird deaths

As many as 168 birds, including142 poultry birds, were found dead in Maharashtra on Thursday,said an official from the state animal husbandry department onFriday.Maharashtra has been reporting deaths of variousbirds, including poultry, amid...

Farmers' agitation will spread across country if not resolved soon: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday warned that the farmers agitation will spread across the country if not resolved soon and asserted that the only solution to the issue was to throw the new agri laws in the waste paper basket.Addressin...

Mahindra Logistics Q3 consolidated profit up 17 pc to Rs 18 cr

Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported a 17.42 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 18.40 crore for the quarter ended December.The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group had clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.67 crore du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021