Sensex surges 443 pts to 46,728.83 in opening trade ahead of Budget presentation; Nifty up 114.85 pts at 13,749.45.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmars military coup as internal affairs of the country and declined further comment.Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN ...
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that State government schemes like Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan have helped thousands of children and women in coming out of malnutrition. He further...
Rohingya refugees condemned the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Myanmar by the military on Monday, a community leader said in Bangladesh, where a number of them live after fleeing violence in the neighbouring country.We ...
The United Nations led condemnation of Myanmars military on Monday after it seized power, calling for the release of elected leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the developments w...