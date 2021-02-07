Glacier breaks off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, causing flash flood in Dhauli Ganga and endangering people: Officials.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-02-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 12:51 IST
