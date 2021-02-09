What use will the Facebook currency have and who is it for?

In 2020, it was announced that Facebook would be creating its very own online currency known as 'Libra' in which users across the platform would make monetary transactions. Facebook branded the new type of currency as a "global currency and financial infrastructure". It is a form of blockchain-based payment that would be executed as a type of cryptocurrency.

Although the initial plans were set to be put into action at the beginning of 2021, there has been no movement on the project at the current time. Despite being implemented on the social media platform, Facebook will be handing over the reins to the Diem Association to manage the entirety of the project and transactions made. The company will take the lead of the new cryptocurrency and claims that it has the intention to "empower billions of people" – and especially those who do not have bank accounts.

Facebook is looking to make 'Libra' a type of online currency that almost anyone can use, but it is still in the very early phases of how it will be executed and what it will entail. Before getting involved with cryptocurrencies and online payment transactions, it would be worth understanding how foreign currency trading works – especially if you're looking to become self-employed in trading or try it out as a hobby in the near future.

The 'Libra' project as it is most commonly known is set to be in two parts - Firstly, a token, which is similar to other forms of Cryptocurrencies including the most-known type; Bitcoin, however, the platform hopes to make it a much steadier asset that offers very little risk to those trading. Secondly, it is designed to become a system to authenticate transactions for security purposes to minimize privacy concerns and make it a much safer way to exchange money.

The brand name 'Libra' wasn't chosen at random but does have a significant meaning to the project. In Latin, it means 'day' which CEO Stuart Levey of Diem Association believes signifies "the project's growing maturity and independence".

While the project initially seemed to be a positive move, a quarter of the initial founders called it quits after a meeting was held in Geneva at the end of last year. These included PayPal, eBay, Stripe, Visa, and Mastercard. This was a huge blow to the project as some of the giants in the financial and payment could have brought their expertise to develop the idea in terms of customer satisfaction and security of transactions. Some of the other companies that also refused to continue with the project including Mercado Pago – an Argentinian online payment platform and Booking Holdings – an online travel corporation.

There were rumors that Facebook was considering dropping the idea of the new 'Libra' currency altogether, but a Facebook spokesperson claimed this to be untrue. Talking to The Verge, they said: "Reporting that Facebook does not intend to offer the Libra currency in its Calibra wallet is entirely incorrect. Facebook remains fully committed to the project".

