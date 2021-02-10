Left Menu

East Asian countries led economic recovery in last quarter of 2020, says UN report

Without the resilience of the economies of East Asia and the Pacific, there would have been no global trade recovery at the end of last year, UN analysts said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:29 IST
East Asian countries led economic recovery in last quarter of 2020, says UN report
According to a new report from the agency, exports from East Asia grew about 12 per cent in the last quarter of 2020, while imports increased by around five per cent. Image Credit: Pixabay

"The recovery process has been uneven, with many countries lagging", said UNCTAD economist Alessandro Nicita.

According to a new report from the agency, exports from East Asia grew about 12 per cent in the last quarter of 2020, while imports increased by around five per cent.

These results followed the growth of around three per cent in Chinese exports in the third quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2019, which was "the exception" to an overall downturn in nearly all major economies.

Negative trends in the norm

In contrast to the market share gains for China and East Asian economies, most other regions saw continuing "negative trends", UNCTAD said in its latest Global Trade Update.

These included Brazil – whose fourth-quarter 2020 goods and services exports were down four per cent and 17 per cent respectively – Russia (19 per cent, 34 per cent), India (five per cent, eight per cent) and the United States (five per cent, 26 per cent).

By contrast, China saw a 17 per cent boost to exports in goods and a two per cent increase in services exports. South Africa also saw a 15 per cent rise in goods shipped abroad (with a 64 per cent drop in services exports) while both Japan and the European Union saw a three per cent increase in goods exports (and a 20 per cent and 14 per cent drop in services exports, respectively).

Generally, trade among countries in the Global South remained "well below average", except for East Asian economies, UNCTAD said.

Energy and transport trailing

The UN analysts also noted that although most manufacturing sectors recorded positive trade growth in the last quarter of 2020, the main exceptions were the energy and transport sectors, linked to travel restrictions.

Dropping values

In terms of the global trade values, COVID-19 caused a drop of about nine per cent in 2020, UNCTAD found, with goods commerce down by about six per cent and services tumbling more than 16 per cent.

The UN agency explained that trade began to rebound in the third and particularly the fourth quarter of 2020, albeit not in services, which stagnated at the level they reached at the end of the third quarter.

Tentative projections for 2021 indicate a slowing recovery in goods exports (1.5 down on the last quarter of 2020) and a further decline in services (of a full seven per cent compared with the last quarter of 2020), largely because of continued disruptions in the travel sector.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited protesting farmers for talks to address growers concerns about three new agricultural laws that seek to deregulate the countrys vast farm sector. Tens of thousands of farmers have bee...

Thai protesters take to streets in protest at royal insults law

Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the release of four activists remanded in custody pending trial on charges of insulting Thailands king, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison.Many protesters banged p...

GST officers arrest one for fraudulently availing Rs 376 cr ITC

GST officers have arrested one person for fraudulently availing and passing on input tax credit ITC of Rs 376 crore by issuing fake bills without actual supply of goods, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.The Directorate General of GST ...

Sri Lanka begins registration for COVID-19 vaccination for general public

Sri Lankans can now register for the COVID-19 inoculation, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday as the coronavirus vaccination drive for the general public in the country will begin from next month.People can now go online and registe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021