Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi hands over to Army indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:46 IST
PM Narendra Modi hands over to Army indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai.
PM Narendra Modi hands over to Army indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai. Image Credit: ANI

PM Narendra Modi hands over to Army indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Omar claims he, his family put under house arrest

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed he and his family, including his father and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, have been put under house arrest by authorities.However, police said the movement of protec...

Dinesh Trivedi grossly misutilised floor of House for his 'devious' political ends: TMC Chief Whip in RS Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to Chairman.

Dinesh Trivedi grossly misutilised floor of House for his devious political ends TMC Chief Whip in RS Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to Chairman....

BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi attacked by miscreants

BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazialias Babu Master received splinter injuries when miscreants attacked his car in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, police said.Gazi was on his way to Kolkata when miscreants attacked his car with crude bom...

Dhanush's 'Karnan' to have theatrical release on April 9

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.The film, reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.Dhanush took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021