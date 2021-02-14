Trivedi not among chosen speakers for TMC on that day, but was allowed to speak; set up inquiry to find out reasons: TMC's Ray to RS Chairman.

... ...
... ...
American and Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed what could be the oldest known beer factory at one of the most prominent archaeological sites of ancient Egypt, a top antiquities official said Saturday.Mostafa Waziri, secretary general o...
Fifteen Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates off West Africa last month returned to Turkey on Sunday.The freed hostages were welcomed at Istanbul Airport by their families and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after 21 days in capt...
Third seed Dominic Thiem slumped out of the Australian Open in lacklustre fashion on Sunday, complaining of undisclosed physical issues after being thrashed 6-4 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round by Grigor Dimitrov. The U.S. Open champion, who cam...
After failing to defend her Australian Open title, Sofia Kenins trip to Melbourne got even worse on Sunday when the American suffered a shock defeat by unranked local teenager Olivia Gadecki in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy....