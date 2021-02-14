AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal doing something alien to Assamese culture; I am extremist in protecting Indian, Assamese culture: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:46 IST
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal doing something alien to Assamese culture; I am extremist in protecting Indian, Assamese culture: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assamese
- Himanta Biswa
- Indian
- Badruddin Ajmal
- AIUDF
ALSO READ
Miya Muslims involved in distorting Assamese culture, language: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam passing through most dangerous phase; Ajmal bringing money from extremist outfits, creating network not conducive for Assamese culture: NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.
I am extremist in protecting Indian, Assamese culture: Himanta