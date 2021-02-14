I and all Congress workers will protect principle of Assam Accord; we will not deviate an inch from it: Rahul Gandhi at Sivasagar rally.PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:29 IST
'Hum do, humare do, Assam ke liye aur do, aur sab kuch loot lo': Rahul Gandhi at Sivasagar rally.
Congress united people of Assam; earlier there was no surety whether one would return home from public meetings due to violence: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Sivasagar. PTI TR ASK ACD ACD
BJP, RSS trying to divide Assam; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah won't be affected by it but Assam and rest of India will be affected: Rahul Gandhi at Sivasagar rally.
Remote control can operate TV, not CM; you need your own CM who listens to your problems but current Assam CM only listens to Nagpur, Delhi: Rahul Gandhi at Sivasagar rally.