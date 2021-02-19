If BJP wins Kerala assembly polls, focus will be to bring state out of debt trap, develop infrastructure: E Sreedharan ahead of joining party.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:44 IST
If BJP wins Kerala assembly polls, focus will be to bring state out of debt trap, develop infrastructure: E Sreedharan ahead of joining party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sreedharan
- Kerala