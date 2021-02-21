India signs USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with Maldives to facilitate capability building in maritime domain.

... ...
... ...
PM Modi addressed meeting of BJPs new set of national office-bearers Party general secretary Arun Singh....
Sudans central bank set a new baseline exchange rate of 375 Sudanese pounds to the dollar in sharp devaluation on Sunday, banking sources said.The official exchange rate had previously stood at 55 pounds to the dollar, while the black marke...
The chief of a Kanya ashram inOdishas Kandhamal district founded by VHP leader SwamiLaxmanananda Saraswati has received threat calls prompting thepolice to tighten the security in the ashram, an officer saidon Sunday.The chief of Gurukul Sa...
The makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer action-thriller on Sunday announced the release date of their upcoming film Attack. The movie will be released in theatres on August 13, 2021. The Dostana star ...