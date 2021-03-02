India has recorded 113 COVID-19 deaths per million and conducted 1,57,684 tests per million population: Govt.

... ...
... ...
Moroccos Foreign Ministry has suspended ties with the German Embassy because of deep misunderstandings, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara.The move this week comes amid diplomatic tension around Western Sahara since the US under...
Children across the world have lost an average of 74 days of education or more than a third of the standard global 190-day school year each due to COVID-19-related school closures and lack of access to remote learning, a report by Save the ...
Amid an ongoing exodus from the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, two-time party MLA from Pandabeswar in Paschim Barddhaman district and former Asansol mayor, Jitendra Tiwari, joined the BJP on Tuesday.T...
Germany will start easing some coronavirus restrictions from next week, according to draft plans to be discussed by national and state government leaders on Wednesday, amid mounting public frustration over lockdowns and pressure to revive t...