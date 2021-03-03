Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent ''common enemy'' DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure ''Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu.''PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:48 IST
Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent ''common enemy'' DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure ''Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu.''
Tamil Nadu
Sasikala
Jayalalithaa
