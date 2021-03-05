Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:07 IST
The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu releases its first list of candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem.

