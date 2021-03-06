Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls; party's state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:32 IST
Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls; party's state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
