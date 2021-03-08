Rajya Sabha timing restored to normal hours, 11 am to 6 pm, from Tuesday: RS Chair.

... ...
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday the citys government fully welcomes changes to the citys electoral system that will substantially increase central government control over Hong Kong politics and exclude Beijings critics.Chinese autho...
There are very few female truck drivers in Zimbabwe, but Molly Manatse doesnt like to be singled out for her gender.It has always been known as a male job, but dont say I am a female driver. We are just drivers, we do the same job, insists ...
As Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couples first child, American tennis star Serena Williams on Monday highlighted how Megh...
What did we learn from the interview between Queen Elizabeths grandson Prince Harry and Meghan - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey For quotes from the interview1 DARK SKIN Meghan said an unidentified mem...