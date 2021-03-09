Undoubtedly this is historic moment: Bangladesh PM at online ceremony to inaugurate Maitri Setu built over Feni river in Tripura.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:47 IST
