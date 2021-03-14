Left Menu

We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in lot of pain, but I feel pain of my people even more: Mamata Banerjee.

We will continue to fight boldly I'm still in lot of pain, but I feel pain of my people, even more, Mamata Banerjee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 13:53 IST
We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in lot of pain, but I feel pain of my people even more: Mamata Banerjee.
CM Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI

We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in lot of pain, but I feel pain of my people even more: Mamata Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Always been a dream to work with Salman Khan: Emraan Hashmi

For actor Emraan Hashmi, getting an opportunity to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan on the third installment of Tiger, the action spy franchise is a dream come true. Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in Tiger 3, which will ...

Cong to bag over 100 seats in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam on a three-day visit to canvas for Congress candidates, criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday for its alleged failure to fulfil promises, and asserted that his party will bag more th...

WRAPUP 3-Five killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves

Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday, and at least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said. Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shi...

Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring

Italy is seeing a steady rise in coronavirus infections but a national vaccination campaign and tougher restrictions mean numbers should start improving in late spring, the health minister said. Italy, the first Western country hit hard by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021