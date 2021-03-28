Left Menu

I want to thank people of Assam and West Bengal for voting for BJP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 14:43 IST
I want to thank people of Assam and West Bengal for voting for BJP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
I want to thank people of Assam and West Bengal for voting for BJP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Image Credit: ANI

I want to thank people of Assam and West Bengal for voting for BJP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suez Canal head says president ordered preparations for lightening stranded ship's cargo

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for lightening the cargo of the giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, the head of the canals authority told Egypts Extra News on Sunday.The Ever Given container ship has bee...

Romanian police investigate death threats against prominent Jewish actor

Romanian police were investigating on Sunday death threats made against award-winning film and theatre star Maia Morgenstern and her children at the start of Passover celebrations. Morgenstern, who played the figure of Mary in Mel Gibsons T...

Coal India likely to post marginal production degrowth in FY21

Worlds largest miner Coal India is likely to post marginal contraction of its output for the year 2020-21 by 5-6 million tonne in 2020-21 as its production will below the 600 million mark, sources said on Sunday.In 2019-20, the miner produc...

Oatmeal yes, eggs no: Gaps emerge in U.S. anti-hunger push for children

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of U.S. schools a year ago, Congress took action to ensure that low-income families whose children received free meals at school would have money to buy food on their own.But nobody told Ambe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021