I want to appeal to people of Nandigram, from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting polls, to vote for change in West Bengal: Amit Shah.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 14:48 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
