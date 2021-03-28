BJP's scare-mongering over 'love Jihad', politics of division will never go far in pluralist Kerala: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to PTI.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 14:50 IST
BJP's scare-mongering over 'love Jihad', politics of division will never go far in pluralist Kerala: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
