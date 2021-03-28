India's Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Lakshay Sheoran clinch gold medal in men's team trap event of shooting World Cup.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 14:53 IST
India's Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Lakshay Sheoran clinch the gold medal in men's team trap event of shooting World Cup.
