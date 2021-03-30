I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:33 IST
