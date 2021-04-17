Different Ways To Listen To Music While Wakeboarding

Listening to music can completely change your outlook on any kind of activity, whether you are out for a run or you are tinkering in the garden. But, have you considered how you can listen to music while wakeboarding?

Naturally, music while wakeboarding sounds like it would be just as much fun as it would be with any activity, but the nature of wakeboarding will make that challenging. How can you listen to music when you are going to get completely drenched? We asked the pros over at Wakeboard Buddy what kind of recommendations they had for this issue and here is what we have learned.

Waterproof Headphones: Waterproof headphones are probably the most common solution that wakeboard riders use to listen to music when out on the water. Since headphone technology has been improving, there is more than one way to achieve this. MP3 players are not as common as they once were, so while some riders might still have an MP3 player clipped to them somewhere, it is less likely. Now, you might be able to use wireless, waterproof headphones with good range and keep your phone or other devices that you listen with on the board with your friends. Just make sure that the phone is kept somewhere safe and that the headphones are unlikely to fall off of your head.

Music vest: This option is a little bit unusual and is newer. There are now some wakeboarding vests that come with speakers built into them. That way, the music is right there with you and you do not need to worry about headphones falling out or any other issue. It is a vest that is also a piece of technology. This might not be the least expensive option out there, but it looks pretty cool and it might be a great solution for a lot of riders.

Waterproof speakers : Another common option for listening to music while wakeboarding is to use waterproof speakers. The nice thing with speakers is that, unlike headphones, they will not block out all of the surrounding noise. The speakers normally will be attached to your board or yourself. So, they will not only need to be waterproof, but they will also need to float in the event that they fall off of you. You don't want to have to replace the speakers every time you wipe out.

: Another common option for listening to music while wakeboarding is to use waterproof speakers. The nice thing with speakers is that, unlike headphones, they will not block out all of the surrounding noise. The speakers normally will be attached to your board or yourself. So, they will not only need to be waterproof, but they will also need to float in the event that they fall off of you. You don't want to have to replace the speakers every time you wipe out. Boat speakers: If the boat that you are following has built-in speakers, you might find a great solution to this issue. You will need to be sure that the person operating the boat can ensure that you are getting your own playlist, of course, but that way, the entire project is out of your hands. You will not need to worry about losing the speakers or ruining your phone. The only issue with these is that they are not going to be right next to you so might need to be turned up really high in order for you to get the right level of sound for you to be able to enjoy it.

Why Listen to Music?

If you are wondering why anyone would go through the trouble of getting music set up to listen to while riding, we are going to help you out. When you listen to music, you will have a more set rhythm to riding the wakes. It is easier to glide to the music and flow with the water when you have a track that you can move to. The type of music that you listen to is entirely up to you. While most riders would prefer something that is more upbeat and peppy, others might be happier with classical music. Anything that has a rhythm is going to help you become a master out on the water.

Setting up music is completely worth all of the trouble it might be to get it set up. It will change your entire riding experience for the better and you will never regret having done it. It allows you to calm down and enjoy the ride rather than struggling with the need to concentrate on getting every move on the wake right.

