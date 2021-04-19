With folded hands, I urge EC to hold last three phases of polls on a single day or in two days amid COVID-19 surge: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.PTI | Chakulia | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:17 IST
With folded hands, I urge EC to hold last three phases of polls on a single day or in two days amid COVID-19 surge: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
