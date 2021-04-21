Left Menu

22 patients at hospital die due to low oxygen supply following leakage in Nashik: district collector.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:53 IST
22 patients at hospital die due to low oxygen supply following leakage in Nashik: district collector.

22 patients at hospital die due to low oxygen supply following leakage in Nashik: district collector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-US women to face Australia in women's football at Tokyo Games

The U.S. womens national team will face Australia, Sweden and New Zealand at this summers Tokyo Olympics, while in the mens competition 2016 winners Brazil will take on Germany following the group stage draw on Wednesday. The American women...

PM Modi expresses condolences over Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtras Nashik district on Wednesday. The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank...

Israel set for international bond offering, likely in euros

Israel is prepared to tap international markets for a benchmark-sized sovereign debt offering in 2021 with the timing and size still to be determined and dependent on market conditions, the countrys accountant general said.The issue will mo...

Philippines says boosting maritime presence to protect territory, resources

The Philippines is beefing up its presence in the South China Sea and deploying more ships and an aircraft to protect its maritime territory and resources, a government task force said on Wednesday. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021